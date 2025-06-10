Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), and 911 agencies face unique cybersecurity challenges—and equally unique procurement requirements.

In this webinar from SecuLore, you can walk through the key elements of writing, issuing, and evaluating a cybersecurity Request for Proposal (RFP) tailored for public safety organizations. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your defenses, meet compliance standards, or find the right cybersecurity partner, this session is built for you.

Designed for directors, managers, and procurement personnel in the public safety sector.

When: June 18, 2025 @ 1 PM ET

Speakers:

Sue Greentree: Operations Support Manager | SecuLore

Meara Nightingale: Product Manager | SecuLore

