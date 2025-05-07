64 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 8, 2025
WebinarsWebinars1

Free Webinar for Public Safety and Government Agencies Discusses Cyberattacks in Fiction vs. Reality

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cyber

In Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day, a devastating cyberattack throws the country into chaos. But the real threat of a zero-day cyberattack—an exploit used before a fix is available—is something public safety and local government agencies face every day.

Join cybersecurity experts from SecuLore for a live webinar breaking down what Zero Day got right, what it got wrong, analyze how real-world zero-day threats impact emergency communications and local government systems, and give you practical steps to protect your agency.

When: May 14, 2025 | 2 PM ET

Speaker: Aaron Wood, SOC Manager at SecuLore

The full registration and details are here

Previous article
ICE HSI Gulfport Plus Partners Investigate Illegal Immigration and Cockfighting Operations
Next article
IAEM and EMEAA Announce Partnership and Collaboration
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals