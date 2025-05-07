In Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day, a devastating cyberattack throws the country into chaos. But the real threat of a zero-day cyberattack—an exploit used before a fix is available—is something public safety and local government agencies face every day.

Join cybersecurity experts from SecuLore for a live webinar breaking down what Zero Day got right, what it got wrong, analyze how real-world zero-day threats impact emergency communications and local government systems, and give you practical steps to protect your agency.

When: May 14, 2025 | 2 PM ET

Speaker: Aaron Wood, SOC Manager at SecuLore

