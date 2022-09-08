HSToday Interview: Kabul Falling with Bradley Hope

HSToday interviewed Bradley Hope, about Project Brazen’s newest podcast, Kabul Falling.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban regained control of Kabul, nearly 20 years after Coalition Forces had cast them out of power. The takeover sent shockwaves throughout the country and the international community. It forced thousands of Afghans to leave their old lives behind and embark on a hellish journey for survival.

In this gripping, eight-episode narrative, Afghans themselves will tell you how it happened. You’ll hear how they maneuvered their way through panicked crowds, waded through sewage in desperate attempts to get into the Kabul airport, withstood beatings and torture, and finally, if they were lucky, boarded a flight to the unknown.

