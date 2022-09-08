69.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 8, 2022
spot_img
PodcastsWebinars

HSToday Interview: Kabul Falling with Bradley Hope

By Homeland Security Today

HSToday interviewed Bradley Hope, about Project Brazen’s newest podcast, Kabul Falling.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban regained control of Kabul, nearly 20 years after Coalition Forces had cast them out of power. The takeover sent shockwaves throughout the country and the international community. It forced thousands of Afghans to leave their old lives behind and embark on a hellish journey for survival.

In this gripping, eight-episode narrative, Afghans themselves will tell you how it happened. You’ll hear how they maneuvered their way through panicked crowds, waded through sewage in desperate attempts to get into the Kabul airport, withstood beatings and torture, and finally, if they were lucky, boarded a flight to the unknown.

.

Previous articleOIG: DHS Screening and Vetting Deficiencies Allowed Admittance of Afghans Who May Have Posed Security Risk
Next articleDHS Publishes Final Rule on Public Charge Inadmissibility
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals