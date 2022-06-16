HSTODAY INTERVIEW Resistance: Stories from Ukraine with Laurel Chor

Join HSToday with an exclusive interview with Photojournalist Laurel Chor from “RESISTANCE: Stories from Ukraine” to explore the experiences and journeys of Ukrainian people in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion.

ABOUT “RESISTANCE: Stories from Ukraine”

Photojournalist Laurel Chor travels to the suburbs of Kyiv to meet ordinary Ukrainians who have joined the war effort by becoming soldiers. Journalist Artem and lawyer Oleksandr guard a military checkpoint. PE teacher and two-time war vet Vladimir finds his farm completely destroyed by Russian forces as payback. Ecologist, beekeeper and drag queen Arthur recalls being stationed in Bucha and witnesses the horrific aftermath of senseless killings.

“RESISTANCE: Stories from Ukraine” is a harrowing and inspirational journey across Ukraine in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion. While the military wages war on the frontlines, everyday citizens are picking up whatever weapons they can, including their smartphones, computers, sewing needles, and guitars. Photojournalist Laurel Chor travels to cities across the country, finding extraordinary stories that go beyond the headlines.

Listen to the podcast here.