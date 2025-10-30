spot_img
National Council of ISACs to Host Exclusive Webinar During Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 30, 2025

The National Council of ISACs (NCI) is set to host a webinar on Wednesday, November 5 at 1 PM ET to highlight how Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) strengthen the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

As cyber and physical threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, ISACs remain trusted hubs for sharing threat intelligence and fostering collaboration across both public and private sectors. This session will feature members of the NCI Executive Committee discussing how ISACs and NCI help enhance national security, promote information sharing, and strengthen collective defense and resilience – and how your organization can connect with the ISAC that best fits your mission.

Panelists:

  • Denise Anderson, NCI Chair and President, Health-ISAC

  • Josh Poster, NCI Vice Chair and Director of Intelligence, Auto-ISAC

  • Joe Viens, NCI Secretary and VP of Regulatory Affairs, Communications ISAC

  • Kaitlyn Palatucci (Moderator), NCI Marketing and Membership Committee; Director of Engagement, IT-ISAC and Food and Ag-ISAC

When: Wednesday, November 5, 1 PM ET.
Register here.

