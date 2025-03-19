WEBINAR: Combatting AI-Generated CSAM, March 24

Over the past two years, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline has received more than 7,000 reports related to AI-generated child exploitation—content that is increasingly difficult to identify without the right tools and training. While the criminal use of AI to generate child sexual abuse material (CSAM) continues to rise, legislation is failing to keep pace, leaving law enforcement struggling to respond effectively.

This webinar will feature John Pizzuro, Founder of Raven & DCSF Ergin Orman from the New Jersey State Police, who will showcase the complexities of detecting AI-generated CSAM. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the evolving threat landscape and what must be done to protect children in the digital age.

March 24th at 2 PM

Ergin Orman

Ergin Orman serves as a Detective Sergeant First Class with the New Jersey State Police. As a seasoned detective and digital forensics expert with over a decade of experience, Ergin has mastered advanced data extraction techniques such as Joint Test Action Group (JTAG), In-System Programming (ISP), and Chip-off forensics. Ergin’s deep-rooted expertise in traditional digital investigations is seamlessly integrated with his growing proficiency in the burgeoning fields of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and AI image models, setting a new standard in digital forensic analysis.

Throughout his career, Ergin has developed the ability to prepare intricate investigative reports and deliver confident, technical testimony in court. These skills are complemented by a comprehensive understanding of current cybersecurity challenges and trends, enabling him to offer robust solutions for risk mitigation and cyber threat protection to governments and private organizations alike.

Ergin is passionate about using the blend of traditional forensic skills and innovative AI expertise to enhance security postures and effectively respond to cyber incidents, creating tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each organization.

John Pizzuro

John Pizzuro serves as Raven’s CEO. Before that, he spent 25 years in The New Jersey State Police with the last 6 years being spent as the Commander of the NJ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. John led a team of 200 including 71 law enforcement agencies. His task force arrested over 1500 people who preyed on the innocent. He also served as Chairman of the ICAC Outreach Committee where he championed prevention and served as the Co-chair of the National Children’s Alliance working group.

John has created a framework for other countries to investigate child exploitation through the International Center of Missing & Exploited Children and consulted with countries and organizations on child exploitation and how to protect children. He has also trained thousands of investigators on investigative techniques surrounding child exploitation. John has become a sought-after presenter at conferences involving child exploitation and has appeared on Good Morning America, C-SPAN, USA Today, New York Times, and Court TV to name a few.

John has developed programs about human behavior and neuroscience and speaks frequently regarding online grooming, child exploitation, and how technology has impacted our children and their behavior. He is a certified Master Neuro Linguistic Practitioner and has an M.A. in Human Resource Development and Training.