WEBINAR: State Department 2023 Global Terrorism Data: Trends & Warnings

Join HSToday for a Law Enforcement-only analysis of global terrorism trends from 2023 and threat forecasts for 2024. The Department of State’s yearly Annex of Statistical Information Reports uses The Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center (GTTAC) database.

WEBINAR: State Department 2023 Global Terrorism Data: Trends & Warnings Homeland Security TodayDr. Mahmut Cengiz, a senior data analyst at GTTAC since 2018, will discuss terrorism trends from 2023 and areas of concern for law enforcement in the United States (US). More specifically, his analyses will focus on HAMAS and Iran-backed terror groups targeting American facilities in the Middle East, Al Qaeda- and ISIS-affiliated organizations actively involved in terrorist attacks worldwide, increasing far-right terrorism and emerging lone actor threats in the US and Europe. The Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center (TraCCC) is the first center in the United States devoted to understanding the links among terrorism, transnational crime and corruption, and to teach, research, train and help formulate policy on these critical issues. TraCCC is a research center within the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. TraCCC also houses the innovative and highly-respected Anti-Illicit Trade Institute (AITI).

Thursday, February 8, 2024

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm EST

This webinar is for law enforcement only – you must register with your official email, or your registration will be cancelled. If you have special circumstances, please reach out to Kristina Tanasichuk, [email protected] or [email protected], for more information.

Register here for the webinar!

Fake 911 Report of Fire at the White House Triggers Emergency Response While Biden is at Camp David
HSToday Expert Threat Forecast: Part II – Cyber, AI, & Advanced Technology
