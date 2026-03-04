Webinar to Examine Middle East Security Disruptions and Operational Risks for Global Organizations

A new webinar will bring together intelligence and operations experts to examine the rapidly evolving security environment across the Middle East and what it means for organizations operating in the region.

The session will focus on the operational impacts of escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. While military activity continues to dominate headlines, the most immediate challenges for global organizations are practical ones—sudden airspace restrictions, increased maritime risk, and rapidly shifting security postures that can change with little warning.

Experts will provide an overview of the current disruption landscape across the Gulf, Levant, and surrounding areas, including aviation constraints, mobility impacts, and risks affecting key regional hubs.

The discussion will also explore potential escalation pathways in the short term, highlighting indicators organizations should monitor as the situation develops.

In addition, the briefing will examine the implications of a sustained crisis environment for business continuity, regional operations, and long-term decision-making.

The session from Crisis24 will conclude with practical guidance for organizations seeking to protect personnel, sustain operations, and maintain credible response options while navigating heightened regional volatility.

When: March 5, 2026 at 8am EST

Click here to register.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)