Webinar to Examine Middle East Security Disruptions and Operational Risks for Global Organizations

By Matt Seldon
March 4, 2026

A new webinar will bring together intelligence and operations experts to examine the rapidly evolving security environment across the Middle East and what it means for organizations operating in the region.

The session will focus on the operational impacts of escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. While military activity continues to dominate headlines, the most immediate challenges for global organizations are practical ones—sudden airspace restrictions, increased maritime risk, and rapidly shifting security postures that can change with little warning.

Experts will provide an overview of the current disruption landscape across the Gulf, Levant, and surrounding areas, including aviation constraints, mobility impacts, and risks affecting key regional hubs.

The discussion will also explore potential escalation pathways in the short term, highlighting indicators organizations should monitor as the situation develops.

In addition, the briefing will examine the implications of a sustained crisis environment for business continuity, regional operations, and long-term decision-making.

The session from Crisis24 will conclude with practical guidance for organizations seeking to protect personnel, sustain operations, and maintain credible response options while navigating heightened regional volatility.

When: March 5, 2026 at 8am EST

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

