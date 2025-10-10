Webinar to Feature Former Acting National Cyber Director Drenan Dudley in Cybersecurity Awareness Month Discussion

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) and its partners will host the next session in their Leadership Series “Fireside Chat” featuring Drenan Dudley, a respected national security and cyber policy leader. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will explore leadership lessons and insights at the intersection of cybersecurity, government, and resilience.

Dudley brings extensive experience from both the executive and legislative branches of government. She previously served in the White House as Acting National Cyber Director and Director for Long-Term Recovery. Before her executive branch roles, she served as Professional Staff for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee, where she oversaw funding and policy related to emergency management and cybersecurity.

Today, she serves as Head of State, Local, Tribal & Territorial Government Partnerships and Senior Advisor for Global Cyber Policy at Zscaler.

When: Wednesday, October 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Click here to register.