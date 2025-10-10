spot_img
48.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityEmergency PreparednessWebinars

Webinar to Feature Former Acting National Cyber Director Drenan Dudley in Cybersecurity Awareness Month Discussion

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cybersecurity
(Photo: Canva)

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) and its partners will host the next session in their Leadership Series “Fireside Chat” featuring Drenan Dudley, a respected national security and cyber policy leader. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will explore leadership lessons and insights at the intersection of cybersecurity, government, and resilience.

Dudley brings extensive experience from both the executive and legislative branches of government. She previously served in the White House as Acting National Cyber Director and Director for Long-Term Recovery. Before her executive branch roles, she served as Professional Staff for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee, where she oversaw funding and policy related to emergency management and cybersecurity.

Today, she serves as Head of State, Local, Tribal & Territorial Government Partnerships and Senior Advisor for Global Cyber Policy at Zscaler.

When: Wednesday, October 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Click here to register.

Previous article
Convicted Cop Killer and FBI Most Wanted Terrorist Assata Shakur, Dead in Cuba, Communist Regime Says
Next article
White House Selects Bollinger-Led International Team to Build Six U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutters

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES