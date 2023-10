The U.S. Coast offloaded nearly half a billion dollars worth of drugs at a South Florida port.

7News cameras captured the Coast Guard as they unloaded the drugs at Port Everglades, Thursday morning.

According to officials, the drugs were seized over the past few months on the USCGC James, a Legend-class cutter. The drugs were intercepted in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Read the rest of the story from 7News here.