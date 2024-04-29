Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received a grade of “A+,” the highest grade possible on the Small Business Administration’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Small Business Procurement Scorecard and was the largest federal agency to exceed all ten of the Scorecard’s small business prime and subcontracting goals. The Scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies meet their small business and socioeconomic prime contracting and subcontracting goals. This is the fifteenth consecutive fiscal year DHS has earned a grade of “A” or higher, starting in FY 2009.

“America’s small businesses are essential partners in equipping the Department’s workforce with the tools to fulfill our mission of protecting the homeland,” said the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo. “We are proud of DHS’s 15 year record and are committed to ensure that it continues. This year’s “A+” rating achievement is the result of modernizing and streamlining our processes to meet our contracting goals.”

In FY 2023, DHS obligated $9.9 billion, the highest amount in the Department’s history, to small businesses. Over $4.7 billion was awarded to small, disadvantaged businesses– a result of the Department’s increased targeted small business outreach efforts, which include a focus on undeserved vendor communities. Notably, DHS awarded 38.21% of its total eligible contracting dollars to small businesses, greatly exceeding the government-wide prime goal of 23%.

“Our achievements are the result of collaboration between DHS leadership and the acquisition workforce,” said E. Darlene Bullock, DHS Executive Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization. “DHS will continue to implement various programs and policies to support small business participation.”

For the second time in the Department’s history, DHS exceeded all ten small business prime and subcontracting goals, making it the largest federal agency with this record of achievement. “DHS’s sustained accomplishments on the SBA scorecard for the past 15 years truly highlight the Department’s efforts to partner with small businesses. We are proud of our efforts and look forward to continued excellence in this area,” said Paul Courtney, DHS Chief Procurement Officer.

Small businesses play an instrumental role in strengthening the capabilities of the Department and helping us protect our homeland. DHS is committed to maximizing opportunities for small businesses and will continue to partner with industry to increase diversity in our contractor community.