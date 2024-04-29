Capgemini has announced the appointment of Caroline Segerstéen Runervik as the new CEO for its operations in the Nordics, effective May 1, 2024. Segerstéen Runervik succeeds Anil Agarwal, who will now focus on his role as Group Sales Officer for Capgemini’s Northern and Central Europe Strategic Business Unit.

Michael Schulte, CEO of Capgemini’s Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit and member of the Group Executive Board, expressed his confidence in Segerstéen Runervik’s capabilities. “Caroline brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her proven track record in driving revenue growth across industries and her passion for change and people management makes Caroline the perfect fit to lead our Nordics operations,” Schulte commented. He also extended his gratitude to Anil Agarwal for his significant contributions to the company’s growth in the region over the past six years.

In her new role, Segerstéen Runervik is set to spearhead Capgemini’s strategic efforts in the Nordics, a region pivotal for digital and sustainable transformations. “I am very proud and honored by this opportunity to lead Capgemini in the Nordics and continue to build on our strong position. It will be vital for Nordic organizations to accelerate the dual transition to a digital and sustainable world,” said Segerstéen Runervik. She emphasized Capgemini’s role as a strategic partner capable of supporting clients with comprehensive business, technological, and industry expertise to foster innovation and sustainable business value.

Prior to her new appointment, Segerstéen Runervik served as the Head of Capgemini Sweden, the largest market for Capgemini in the Nordics. She brings over 25 years of leadership experience across various industries including automotive, telecom, energy, manufacturing, and retail. She joined Capgemini in 2006, holding various leadership roles including Head of Digital Transformation, Global Account Executive, and Sales Manager.

Segerstéen Runervik holds a Master’s degree in Business Economics from Stockholm University, with her final year completed at the University of Paris-Dauphine, France. She also earned Bachelor’s degrees in French language and Media and Communication Science from Stockholm University.