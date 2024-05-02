60 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Confiscates $761K Worth of Cocaine at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this week seized more than $761,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This significant cocaine seizure is reflective of the strong enforcement posture of our frontline CBP officers and their effectiveness in applying inspections experience and technology,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The seizure occurred on April 25 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Dodge driven by a 58-year-old Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 57 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $761,803.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Pittsburgh Airport Enhances Security with New TSA Credential Authentication Tech
Next article
U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies Seized More Than $300,000 in Smuggled Tobacco Products
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals