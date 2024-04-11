65.8 F
CBP Officers Seize $260K in Heroin at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 13.5 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. (CBP Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge this weekend seized more than $260,000 in heroin hidden within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain focused on our border security mission and that dedication together with skills honed through experience resulted in this significant heroin seizure,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 6, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. Following a secondary examination utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system and canines, CBP officers discovered two packages containing a total of 13.5 pounds of alleged heroin hidden within the vehicle.

The heroin had an estimated street value of $260,015.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure.

