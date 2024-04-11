U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that Abu Dhabi is the latest Preclearance location to allow U.S. citizens and select non-U.S. travelers to use the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) mobile application to clear the CBP inspection process before boarding U.S.-bound flights.

The addition of Abu Dhabi makes MPC available at all 14 Preclearance airport locations under CBP’s International Field Office, including Aruba; Bermuda; Dublin and Shannon, Ireland; Nassau, Bahamas; and Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, Canada.

“CBP is committed to the facilitation of travel and tourism to the United States,” said CBP International Operations and Advisory Directorate Executive Director Donald Conroy. “Mobile Passport Control is an important step in enhancing travelers’ arrival experience, and offers travelers additional options to expedite their entry into the U.S.”

The MPC mobile app is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian B1/B2 citizen visitors, and returning Visa Waiver Program travelers with an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form. The app allows travelers to submit their passport and travel information in advance at designated locations with a mobile device, resulting in less congestion and more efficient processing.

The MPC mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, users will be prompted to create a profile with their passport information any time prior to arriving in a CBP facility. Up to 12 profiles can be created for family members and a single household can submit a single MPC transaction. Upon arrival at participating U.S. or Preclearance locations, travelers can take a selfie for every member of the traveling group and submit their information to CBP through the MPC app without completing a paper form. Once travelers arrive in the CBP clearance area, they should look for the designated MPC queue, and then present their passports or U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident cards to the CBP officer for processing.