The US Department of Defense on Thursday announced the release of its cybersecurity strategy for the defense industrial base, highlighting four main goals.

The defense industrial base (DIB) sector is responsible for the design, production, delivery, and maintenance of military weapons systems. The Pentagon is working with more than 100,000 defense industrial base companies and their subcontractors, and says it’s important to protect the sector from cyberattacks and other malicious cyber activities.

The cybersecurity strategy published this week covers fiscal years 2024 through 2027 and its primary mission is to ensure the generation, reliability and preservation of warfighting capabilities by protecting operational capabilities, sensitive information, and product integrity.

