Cybersecurity

Pentagon Outlines Cybersecurity Strategy for Defense Industrial Base

US Defense Department releases defense industrial base cybersecurity strategy with a focus on four key goals.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The US Department of Defense on Thursday announced the release of its cybersecurity strategy for the defense industrial base, highlighting four main goals.

The defense industrial base (DIB) sector is responsible for the design, production, delivery, and maintenance of military weapons systems. The Pentagon is working with more than 100,000 defense industrial base companies and their subcontractors, and says it’s important to protect the sector from cyberattacks and other malicious cyber activities.

The cybersecurity strategy published this week covers fiscal years 2024 through 2027 and its primary mission is to ensure the generation, reliability and preservation of warfighting capabilities by protecting operational capabilities, sensitive information, and product integrity.

Read the rest of the story at Security Week, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
