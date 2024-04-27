Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has officially launched a new website, marking an advancement in the agency’s public communication and operational transparency. The website was unveiled as part of an effort to better inform the public about HSI’s critical role in national security and law enforcement.

Katrina W. Berger, HSI’s Executive Associate Director, emphasized the importance of the new digital platform during the launch. “The new website is a reflection of HSI’s commitment to its mission and core values in fighting global threats and protecting American lives,” Berger stated. She highlighted that with HSI’s responsibility to enforce over 400 criminal statutes, its investigative reach has a direct and potent impact on public safety and community security.

The revamped website aims to provide a comprehensive overview of HSI’s expansive mission, which includes combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, cybercrimes, and financial crimes, among other critical areas. It serves as a resource for citizens to understand the depth and breadth of HSI’s work, illustrating how the agency’s diverse operations affect various facets of national and global security.

Visitors to the new site can find detailed information about HSI’s latest operations, success stories, and strategic initiatives. The platform also includes educational resources and guidance on how individuals can report crimes and contribute to Homeland Security efforts.