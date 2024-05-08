Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has welcomed Sam (Yavar) Soroush to its team as the new Senior Director of Technology within the Chief Technology Officer’s Office, focusing on the Civilian Business Group. Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Soroush expressed enthusiasm about his future at SAIC, highlighting his eagerness to collaborate with CTO executives Bob Ritchie and Ravi Raghava, and to serve the company’s civilian clients.

Soroush acknowledged Murtaza Ahmed for his mentorship and advice, crediting him as instrumental in his professional development. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be starting a new position as Senior Director of Technology – CTO’s Office and Technology Fellow, focusing on the Civilian Business Group at SAIC!” said Soroush. “I look forward to working with and learning from our CTO executives, and serving our Civilian clients.”

Before joining SAIC, Soroush held significant roles within the tech industry, including as Business Solution Engineering Director at SAIC, Director of Federal Cloud Services at KPMG, and Senior Program Manager at Leidos. His career is marked by extensive experience in leading IT projects and programs across various sectors, specializing in Digital Modernization, DevSecOps, and Data Center Transformation and Migration, particularly in public and hybrid cloud environments.

In his new role, Soroush will be pivotal in defining enterprise architectures, enhancing capabilities, and steering the integrated technological strategy at SAIC. His responsibilities will also include partnering with the capture team to maintain the highest level of technical proficiency in capture and delivery for the Civilian business group.

With a robust background in employing methodologies like Scaled Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Lean Six Sigma, and ITIL, Soroush is well-equipped to drive efficiencies and adapt to dynamic changes within the organization. His proven track record in consistently delivering successful projects and leading cross-functional teams, coupled with his hands-on technical proficiency and strong consulting skills, positions him as a key asset in supporting clients with their cloud strategy and IT transformations at SAIC.