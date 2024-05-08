David Pekoske, administrator of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) testified before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security regarding the Fiscal Year 2025 President’s Budget request, which includes US$11.8bn for TSA.

The FY 2025 President’s Budget request includes US$89.6m and US$9.3m to procure additional systems within the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) and credential authentication technology (CAT) programs. Pekoske said these resources will “address capability gaps to detect new and evolving threats to civil aviation in current property screening technology reliably and efficiently, all while improving the customer experience”.

The administrator said TSA needs a total of 3,585 CAT and 2,263 CT machines to reach full operational capability (FOC). “Currently, TSA estimates CPSS procurements are an estimated 40% of FOC, which puts deployments at approximately 35% for CPSS and 57% for CAT,” Pekoske said.

