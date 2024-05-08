U.S. Cyber Command has announced the appointment of Morgan M. Adamski as its new Executive Director, effective early June 2024. This strategic appointment comes as Adamski concludes her impactful roles within the National Security Agency (NSA), where she notably directed the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) and served as Deputy for Strategic Mission Management in NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.

Adamski, who was nominated in Homeland Security Today’s Hottest 50 Trailblazer brings over 15 years of distinguished experience in cybersecurity to her new role at USCYBERCOM. Her career is adorned with prestigious recognitions such as the NSA Innovation Award and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, underscoring her contributions to national security.

In her new capacity, Adamski will lead USCYBERCOM’s strategic initiatives, focusing on enhancing talent management and strengthening partnerships to improve the United States’ cyber defense capabilities. Her responsibilities will include safeguarding the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), supporting global combatant commanders, and increasing the nation’s cyber resilience against attacks.

“I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at U.S. Cyber Command,” Adamski stated. “Contributing to their success in securing the cyberspace domain for the U.S. and our allies is a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly.”

Adamski is a seasoned academic, holding a Master’s of Science in Strategic Intelligence from Mercyhurst University and a Bachelor’s of Art in Peace, War, and Defense from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Her extensive background and expertise in cybersecurity are expected to propel USCYBERCOM forward in its critical role at the forefront of national defense.