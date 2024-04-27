53 F
Saturday, April 27, 2024
U.S. DHS Enhances Support for Small and Disadvantaged Businesses with New Website

By Matt Seldon
The Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rolled out a new website aimed at improving access to federal contracting opportunities. This development promises to streamline the process through which these businesses can engage with the DHS, marking a pivotal step in the department’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The OSDBU is dedicated to promoting and devising strategies that encourage small business participation in DHS contracting. This initiative is in strict adherence to federal regulations, ensuring a fair and competitive procurement process. The newly launched platform serves as a critical tool in this mission, offering a wealth of resources and guidance specifically tailored to the needs of small enterprises, including women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and businesses located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone), alongside 8(a) certified and small disadvantaged businesses.

The website details various programs and initiatives designed to support these businesses, helping them navigate the complex landscape of federal contracting. It also highlights the achievements of small businesses that have successfully collaborated with the DHS, providing case studies and testimonials that underscore the critical role these enterprises play across different segments of the homeland security sector.

For more information on how OSDBU supports small business goals and achievements within DHS, or to access resources and contracting opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the new website. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the DHS to enhance inclusivity and expand opportunities for all business entities capable of contributing to the national security landscape.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
