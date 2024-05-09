63.8 F
Tucson Air Branch Crew Rescues Migrant En Route to Search and Rescue Demo

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) UH-60 aircrew rescued a man trapped in rugged terrain in the Baboquivari Mountain region on April 30.

The Tucson Air Branch aircrew was en route to a media event to demonstrate Search and Rescue procedures for visiting journalists. During the transit, the aircrew diverted to respond to reports of an undocumented migrant in distress in the remote mountain range.

The aircrew hoist extracted the man and transferred him to U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents for medical assessment and care. Air and Marine Operations crews have rescued 98 people since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024 to April 25.

“Our aircrews are trained and capable of rapidly shifting from operational missions to humanitarian roles,” stated Jose R. Muriente, Deputy Director of Air and Marine Operations, Tucson Air Branch. “We planned to demonstrate how we, and our BORSTAR partners, respond to emergencies. Our combined team ended up saving a person’s life on the way to that demonstration.”

