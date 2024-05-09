U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Port of Nogales, made four separate weekend seizures of fentanyl and other illicit drugs totaling more than 400 pounds.

On April 28, 2024, while conducting Operation Apollo, a 50-year-old Mexican male approached CBP officers assigned to the Mariposa Crossing. Officers referred the man for secondary inspection of his Ford truck and trailer. A physical inspection revealed more than 100 packages within the trailer, which were determined to be methamphetamine.

On April 27, 2024, officers also working as part of Operation Apollo made a total of three drug seizures. Just after midnight, officers at the DeConcini Crossing encountered a Chevy Malibu being driven by a 22-year-old Mexican male. After officers referred the driver for a secondary inspection, they discovered nearly 30 packages of fentanyl between the backseat and the vehicle’s spare tire.

Later that same morning, officers referred a 30-year-old United States citizen to a secondary inspection of his Ford Expedition at the Mariposa Crossing. A thorough search of the SUV led to the discovery of almost 80 packages of fentanyl pills and several additional packages determined to be methamphetamine.

Still later, officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 56-year-old Mexican male for a further search of his Ford truck and trailer. The frame of the trailer was where officers found more than three pounds of brown heroin as well as 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs and vehicles were processed for seizure. The subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.