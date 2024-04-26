59.3 F
Dev Tech Group Awarded $170M DHS TSA FAST 2.5 Contract

Dev Technology Group has secured a significant contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA), valued at $170 million over five years. This new contract, part of the Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) portfolio, focuses on supporting the Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service (LE / FAMS).

Under this comprehensive contract, Dev Technology and its partners will provide an extensive array of services. These include system and application design, agile software development, application production support, and information technology infrastructure services. The team will engage in various project phases, from discovery and technical solution design to development, production support, and program management.

Lyndsey Hoe, Vice President of Business Development and Growth at Dev Technology, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about continuing their collaboration with TSA. “We are honored to be awarded this opportunity to work with TSA again and support such a critical mission in protecting the nation’s transportation systems,” said Hoe. She emphasized the importance of leveraging Dev Technology’s deep mission knowledge, technical expertise, and their capacity to deliver forward-looking solutions that adapt over time to meet evolving needs.

This contract highlights Dev Technology’s role in enhancing the security of the nation’s transportation infrastructure, showcasing their commitment to developing effective and sustainable technology solutions within the federal security apparatus.

