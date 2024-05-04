52.4 F
People on the Move

Sean Harvey Starts New DHS AI Corps Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Sean Harvey

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Sean Harvey as the first member of the newly formed DHS AI Corps. Harvey’s role will involve crafting AI solutions and formulating policies across the department to enhance national security and governmental efficiency.

Having previously shaped product strategy and development at MLtwist and spent over 15 years in a product management capacity at Google, Harvey brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His tenure at DoubleClick as Senior Product Manager further bolsters his profile as a seasoned leader in technology. His expertise extends into emerging technologies such as non-invasive brain training wearables, a field he believes holds substantial promise for the future.

Harvey’s multifaceted career also includes contributions to Trust & Safety protocols, authorship in travel literature, and active participation in charitable activities, such as long-distance biking for AIDS funding. His personal life as a parent and spouse adds a unique dimension to his professional persona, reflecting a balanced and committed approach to both his family and career.

Chris Kraft from DHS expressed enthusiasm about Harvey’s appointment, stating, “We’re so lucky to have amazing people like Sean join our DHS AI Corps! The U.S. Department of Homeland Security AI Corps is off to a great start.” This initiative marks a pivotal development in DHS’s efforts to integrate advanced artificial intelligence into its operations, promising a new era of innovation and security enhancement for the United States.

