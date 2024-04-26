Discussion Highlights with Kenneth Bible, CISO @ U.S. Department of Homeland Security (recently retired)
*AI Impact: Ken shares how artificial intelligence, particularly Generative AI, impacts cybersecurity and data privacy.
*Collaboration: Partnerships between cybersecurity, privacy, and legal are crucial for addressing concerns that exist in both cybersecurity and civil rights communities.
*Zero Trust: What this means and how it applies to AI.
*Securing the AI Environment: Addressing challenges of securing where AI models are trained.
*Adopting AI Monitoring Tools: Observability and alerting mitigate against the risks of GenAI, LLMs, and machine learning.
*Opportunities for Productivity: Despite risks, embracing AI offers opportunities for productivity and efficiency improvements, particularly in mission-critical areas.
*Story Time: Ken shares a story from his past about conceptualizing the tactical cloudlet, highlighting industry’s response to military needs and the evolution of edge computing.
*Leadership and Legacy: Discussion around the importance of creating and fostering new leaders in the cybersecurity field.
