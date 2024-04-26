59.3 F
Securing AI feat. Kenneth Bible @ U.S. DHS

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Kenneth Bible Podcast

Discussion Highlights with Kenneth Bible, CISO @ U.S. Department of Homeland Security (recently retired)

*AI Impact: Ken shares how artificial intelligence, particularly Generative AI, impacts cybersecurity and data privacy.

*Collaboration: Partnerships between cybersecurity, privacy, and legal are crucial for addressing concerns that exist in both cybersecurity and civil rights communities.

*Zero Trust: What this means and how it applies to AI.

*Securing the AI Environment: Addressing challenges of securing where AI models are trained.

*Adopting AI Monitoring Tools: Observability and alerting mitigate against the risks of GenAI, LLMs, and machine learning.

*Opportunities for Productivity: Despite risks, embracing AI offers opportunities for productivity and efficiency improvements, particularly in mission-critical areas.

*Story Time: Ken shares a story from his past about conceptualizing the tactical cloudlet, highlighting industry’s response to military needs and the evolution of edge computing.

*Leadership and Legacy: Discussion around the importance of creating and fostering new leaders in the cybersecurity field.

Listen on Apple:
https://lnkd.in/gJ5KkSre

Listen on Spotify:
https://lnkd.in/gbqxdK3m

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
