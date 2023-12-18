Small and large business alike will be working overtime to influence the acquisition strategy for the RFP on this 5-year Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) requirement which will support VLVI, a critical component of immigration enforcement efforts to leverage technologies and data sources to carry out its mission, including social media analysis, algorithm-driven analytics, centralized databases and automated information sharing across agencies.

GDIT is the known incumbent on this contract, which had previously been awarded as a task order on a single-award BPA that GDIT maintained to provide a range of operations support services to the Visa Security Program (VSP) and the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit (CTECU). This contract has been running at about $6M per year in spend. The next iteration of the contract will be seeking a range of analytical support, management, supervision, communications, technical services, and functional expertise to support ongoing VLVI Counter Threat Lead Development Unit (CLTD) operational activities.

Based on the latest word from DHS, it appears that the current plan for the Recompetition of this 5-year task order is that it will be pulled out and competed as a stand-alone contract on GSA OASIS, with an RFP expected in early March of next year. Based on what we are hearing, we do expect small business to make the case that this should be set-aside. More will be shared as it is made available.

