Joint U.S.-Mexico “Se Busca Información” initiative targets criminal organizations in the El Paso/Juarez area

The United States and Mexico announced 10 new criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative during a press conference at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative has identified 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes ranging from alien smuggling and narcotics trafficking to murder. The individuals are sought by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations) and the Mexican State of Chihuahua, as well as other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from both sides of the border have agreed to cooperate and share information to arrest these dangerous individuals. This bilateral initiative between the United States and Mexico is in the best interest of both countries to pursue a safer and more secure border.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about Mexican citizens who are wanted criminals. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 800-635-2509 or 915-314-8194. The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.

The 10 wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in the U.S. and Mexico. Members of the community may observe the images on billboards or bulletins posted along city streets or on flyers displayed in stores in Mexico. In the United States, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

“It is vital that we engage with community stakeholders and individuals on both sides of the border to obtain their help in finding these wanted criminals,” said, Anthony “Scott” Good, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector. “By increasing public awareness through the “Se Busca Información” initiative, we increase our ability to gather intelligence and apprehend these violent criminal perpetrators making our shared border community safer.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 or via the ‘WhatsApp’ application.

