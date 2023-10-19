New Poll Finds 69% of Americans Think Favorably of Mexican Immigrants Legally in US, Believe Border Security A Shared Responsibility

In association with the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy’s 2023 Pearson Global Forum. Entitled “Disparity: A thin line divides human realities,” a new UChicago Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll on Americans’ attitudes toward Mexicans living in the US legally and illegally, found that only 16% of adults view Mexico as a close ally. Sixty-nine percent have a favorable opinion of Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. legally, but only 20% have a favorable opinion of those living in the U.S. illegally.

Majorities of adults believe the U.S. and Mexican governments share a responsibility to prevent illegal immigration (64%) and illegal drug trafficking (73%). Eight in 10 Americans think preventing illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border is an important foreign policy goal, and more than 7 in 10 say the same for creating more opportunities for legal immigration and increasing trade with Mexico.

Full survey results and American attitudes toward Canada, Iran, and Afghanistan are also included.