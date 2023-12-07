35.4 F
Border Security

Teen Dies at San Diego Border After Crossing from Mexico: CBP

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Border fencing near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, Jan. 18, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border injured and later died, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports.

According to CBP and CalFire, the teen arrived at the border fence with traumatic injuries on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 43700 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba. He was believed to be involved in a car accident in Mexico, and was taken to the border wall for faster treatment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department reports when deputies arrived on the scene the teen was already being treated by paramedics, despite not having any vital signs.

Read the rest of the story at FOX 5, here.

