Border Security

US Supreme Court Rules to Allow Border Patrol Remove Texas Razor-Wire Fencing

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to temporarily let U.S. Border Patrol agents cut or remove razor-wire fencing that Texas officials placed along part of the Republican-governed state’s border with Mexico to deter illegal border crossings.
The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by President Joe Biden’s administration to pause a lower court’s ruling that temporarily blocked federal agents from disturbing the fencing while litigation over the issue proceeds.
Two conservative members of the court – Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett – joined the three liberal justices in the majority, with conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissenting.
Read the rest of the story from Reuters here.
