Elizabeth Basnett Appointed Director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority

By Homeland Security Today
Elizabeth Basnett (California Emergency Medical Services Authority)

Elizabeth “Liz” Basnett, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, where she has been Acting Director since 2021. 

Basnett was Chief Resilience Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2020 to 2021 and a Senior Managing Associate at Hagerty Consulting from 2018 to 2020. She was Chief of Planning and Preparedness at the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency from 2017 to 2018. She was a Disaster Preparedness Program Representative for the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services from 2016 to 2017 and Deputy Director for the Callaway County Emergency Management Agency from 2012 to 2016. 

Basnett earned an Executive Master of Professional Studies degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri. 

Read more at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

