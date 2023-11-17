Navy Warship Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea

The Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down an air drone Wednesday in the Red Sea — marking the second time in less than a month that a Navy warship has done so in the Middle East amid concerns of a broader conflict in the region.

Thomas Hudner was transiting international waters Wednesday when it “engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship,” according to a brief Pentagon statement, which said that Hudner fired on the drone in self-defense.

“The Hudner’s crew engaged and shot down the drone to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel,” the Pentagon said. “There were no U.S. casualties or any damage to the ship.”

