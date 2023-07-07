MTA Issues Statement on July 5 Shooting at New Haven Union Station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has issued a statement after shots were fired at New Haven Union Station on July 5.

“At approximately 8:35pm, a report of shots fired at New Haven Union Station was received by MTA Police Department, which discovered a single male victim had been shot multiple times,” the statement read. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and two other individuals were on a train when a dispute began that continued on the platform between tracks 12 and 14, where there was gunfire targeting the victim.”

MTA confirmed that following the shooting, two suspected perpetrators fled the scene and the victim entered a nearby train. Responding medics transported the injured man to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

“MTAPD is the lead investigative agency, joined on scene by Amtrak Police, New Haven PD and the Connecticut State Police,” the statement continued. “The investigation is active and ongoing, with no active threat to Metro-North riders or employees.”

Read more at MTA