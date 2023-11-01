GTSC’S Homeland Security Today Announces 2023 Holiday Hero Award Winners

Homeland Security Today, the premier nonprofit information source for homeland security news, analysis, and insights, announced selections for the 2023 Holiday Homeland Security Awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Brigadier General Francis X. Taylor, former Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Federal Homeland Security Person of the Year, Chief Information Officer and first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at DHS, Eric Hysen.
“The National Homeland Security Awards have grown to hundreds of nominations annually from all corners of America. We are so proud to recognize the extraordinary people doing tremendous work on behalf of their communities, their states, and their country,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today and CEO of the Government Technology & Services Coalition. “We want to be sure that these selfless, hard-working individuals know that there are people who appreciate what they do and want to honor their work on behalf of all of us.”
The awards recognize every discipline within Homeland Security, cyber, infrastructure protection, human trafficking, border security, even acquisition all work together to protect the nation. In 2023, two new awards were added: a Most Valuable Player in Data Advancement, and an Excellence in Zero Trust award. Both recognize the evolving missions in homeland security.
HSToday selects a handful of exceptional leaders and do-ers who support the mission of homeland and national security in their jobs, in their free time, or both. This year’s awardees include:
Homeland Security Lifetime Achievement Award
Brigadier General Francis X. Taylor, President, Cambridge Global Advisors; Former Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Former Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security, and Former US Ambassador-at-large & Coordinator for Counterterrorism, U.S. Department of State
National Homeland Security Person of the Year
Eric Hysen, Chief Information Officer & Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
State Homeland Security Person of the Year
Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group
Sergeant Travis Nelson, Maryland State Police and Randy Linthicum, Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems
Local Homeland Security Person of the Year
Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management/ Department of Technology Solutions, Arlington County Government, Virginia
Hawaya Abby, Cybersecurity Engineer; Sydney McKenna, Emergency Preparedness Manager; Patrick Nguyen, Cybersecurity Graduate Intern; John Paras, Emergency Management Training and Exercise Coordinator
Most Valuable Player
Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Excellence in Zero Trust – Award Patron: Acuity, Inc.
James Scobey, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Most Valuable Player – Data Advancement
Elizabeth Puchek, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Carin Quiroga, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Federal Small Business Champion
Jaime Gracia, Director, Strategic Enterprise Programs, U.S. Department of State
Citizen of Mission
Carol Adams, MPM, CEM, CBCP, MEP, Senior Systems Analyst, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Coordinator, Management Information Systems, Alleghany County Sanitary Authority
Excellence in Outreach
Stacy Irving, Senior Advisor, Homeland Security Planning, Programs and Strategic Partnerships at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center (DVIC), Philadelphia Police Department
Most Innovative Campaign to Improve Security
Global Resources to Combat Human Trafficking Project
Heather Fischer, Senior Advisor for Human Rights Crimes, Thomson Reuters, Former White House Human Trafficking Czar, Executive Office of the President; Minal Patel Davis, Director, Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence, Houston, TX
Acquisition Excellence
Pamela Elliott, Contracting Officer’s Representative, Cybersecurity Shared Services Office, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Backbone Awards
Alberto Flores, Port Director, Laredo Port of Entry, Texas; U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Kristin Himes, Lead, Center of Excellence Service Governance, Cybersecurity Division, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Maggie Larkin, Lead Project Manager, Global Program, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Glenn Podonsky, Deputy Under Secretary, Science & Technology Directorate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Homeland’s Human Firewall
Daniel Daly, Deputy Director, Information Assurance Division, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Mission Awards
Capacine Abdul-Aziz, Director, Land Border Integration Division, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Calvin C. Coleman, Branch Chief, Office of Information and Technology, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Captain Miriam Foxx, Chula Vista Police Departament
Adam Jacoff, Robotics Research Engineer, National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce
John (Neal) Latta, Assistant Administrator, Enrollment Services and Vetting Programs, Operations Support, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Captain Michael Leo, Special Operations Command Robotics, New York City Fire Department
Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director, Infrastructure Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. U.S. Department of Homeland Security
LePhonzo Pearson, Chief, Cyber Intel & Threat Emulation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Shakeeta M. Purdie, Division Director, Administrative Services Division, Technology and Innovation Directorate, Federal Protective Service
Amy Reedy, Information Technology Manager, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Ariana Roddini, Associate Director, Training Operations, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Kolby Shields, Federal Security Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Dr. Mitchell Simmons, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Program Director, Anthony G. Oettinger School of Science and Technology Intelligence, National Intelligence University
GTSC Small Business Member of the Year
Anika Systems
GTSC Mid-Tier of the Year
LMI
GTSC Mentor of the Year
ICF
GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year
ICS Advisory
GTSC Strategic Advisor of the Year
Robert Kolasky, Senior Vice President, Critical Infrastructure, Exiger; Editorial Board Member, HSToday; Former Director, National Risk Management Center, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security