37.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, December 30, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

CBP Posts Draft RFQ for Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) – Professional Services Acquisition

This DRAFT package includes key documents and requirements for the ECIS Program, including a Statement of Objectives.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has posted a Draft Request for Quotes (D-RFQ) for industry comment and inputs on General Services Administration (GSA) eBuy.  The D-RFQ is in support of the Office of Information Technologies’ Enterprise Cloud and Integration Services (ECIS) – Professional Services acquisition.

This DRAFT package includes key documents and requirements for the ECIS Program, including a Statement of Objectives (SOO) describing the desired Integration Capabilities and Program Management (Professional Services) components of ECIS.

Additional documents, details, and the complete D-RFQ package can be found by searching “RFQ1592463” at the following link: https://www.ebuy.gsa.gov/ebuy

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleDOJ Issues RFI for Prosecutorial Case Management System
Next articleUSCIS to Hold FY23 2nd Quarter Conference Call with Industry
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals