Coast Guard Doing a Deep Dive into Your Child Care Problems

Coast Guard officials are digging into child care challenges of their active duty and civilian families, with an online survey, focus groups and a market analysis.

The study will also assess how effective current child care programs and policies are, and will be used to develop a plan, policy and guidance for child development services, according to an administrative message sent Tuesday from Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan, assistant commandant for human resources.

Coast Guard active duty and civilian employees should be on the lookout for an email invitation in late spring to participate in the online survey.

