Heather Carr has taken on a pivotal role at Leidos, stepping into the position of Civilian IT Growth & Strategy Lead. With a distinguished track record in business development and strategic planning within the federal IT sector, Carr announced her new appointment via LinkedIn, expressing enthusiasm for her future with Leidos.

In her new role, Carr is set to spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Leidos’ footprint in the Federal Civilian government sector. She will lead a team of senior business development professionals committed to deepening client relationships, understanding technological needs, and collaboratively crafting solutions that address the unique challenges faced by federal agencies. Her strategy focuses on proactive opportunity identification, client needs anticipation, and the delivery of transformative solutions that make a tangible impact on government operations.

Carr’s professional journey is marked by significant leadership roles across prominent defense and technology firms. Prior to joining Leidos, she served as Senior Director at SAIC, Executive Director at ManTech, and Director of Business Development at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). These roles have honed her expertise in driving growth and nurturing strategic client engagements across the IT and government contracting landscapes.

With over two decades of experience in the sector, Carr’s approach is deeply rooted in relationship-building and strategic insight. She is currently an MBA candidate at Longwood University, specializing in Data Analytics, which she cites as her favorite aspect of IT. Her academic pursuits complement her extensive professional experience, providing her with advanced analytical tools to enhance her strategic decisions.

Carr’s career began in entrepreneurship, which laid the foundation for her robust growth in the government contracting arena. She has effectively managed business development lifecycles, fostered enduring client relationships, and led collaborative efforts with technology architects to develop tailored, outcome-driven IT solutions. Her comprehensive background also spans Supply Chain Management, Aviation, Transportation, and Emergency Readiness & Response solutions, demonstrating her versatility and deep industry knowledge.

An advocate for women in leadership, Carr views risk as an opportunity and maintains that preparedness is the key to success. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes the importance of resilient, relationship-based strategies and a commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

As Carr embarks on this new chapter with Leidos, her leadership is expected to drive significant advancements in IT strategy and implementation, further solidifying the company’s role as a key player in the Federal Civilian government sector. Her journey reflects a blend of strategic acumen, steadfast dedication, and a forward-thinking approach to IT and government solutions.