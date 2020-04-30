ASRC Promotes Jennifer Felix to President and CEO

ASRC Federal has appointed Jennifer Felix as president and chief executive officer. Felix previously served as ASRC Federal’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, having joined the company in 2019 as an integral part of the organization’s leadership succession planning.

In her prior role, Felix directed the company’s day-to-day business operations, including customer delivery execution. Additionally, Felix also led an enterprise-wide business strategy and market review to ensure the best alignment of the ASRC Federal business to growth opportunities in the market.

Felix has more than 25 years of industry experience in finance, business operations and organizational change management, M&A due diligence, integration and strategy. Prior to ASRC Federal, she served in executive leadership positions for multiple companies in the government services market, including SAIC, Vencore Inc., General Dynamics and American Management Systems, where she established a strong track record for building successful growth-oriented organizations with a focus on outstanding customer service. In 2018, Felix was named Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Private Company CFO of the Year.

“I’m very pleased to lead ASRC Federal and work together with our 7,000 employees, who serve customers across the United States and overseas. This is a time of significant challenge in our world – for our customers, our employees and their families, as well as our communities,” said Felix. “The professionalism, creativity and resolve of our people is truly inspiring and has never been more evident or important as it is at this moment. I am proud to lead an organization with such a strong culture and enduring commitment to our customers’ missions.”

Felix holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park, is a Certified Public Accountant, and serves on the March of Dimes Greater Washington Chapter Board of Directors.

