Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Deploy Floor Cleaning Robot

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be using floor-scrubbing robots to autonomously clean the airport, 24/7. CVG says it will be the first U.S. airport to use the Avidbots Neo floor-scrubbing robot, and that it is especially important to ensure the strictest hygiene in the current climate.

Avidbots Neo is a fully autonomous floor-scrubbing robot, which does not need to be pre-programmed to follow a set route but instead uses artificial intelligence, cameras, and 3D sensors to respond and adapt to its environment.

If required, operators can place Neo into manual mode via the touchscreen for quick or full-scale cleans. Bike-style handlebars and twist throttle allow workers to steer Neo and control its speed. Once the manual cleaning is completed, operators can revert to the automated floor scrubber mode. Water flow and brush pressure can also be adjusted manually as an alternative to the presets.

Avidbots Neo is designed to operate for six hours on a single charge. It comes equipped with integrated collision avoidance technology that uses 3-D cameras and laser sensors to recognize and work around obstacles. Additional safety features include e-stop buttons, bumpers, and integrated warning lights. Neo’s vacuum and squeegees clean and dry floors, making the area safe for public use after cleaning. The robot is available with brush or disc cleaning heads for standard cleaning, while various brushes and pads can be installed for a versatile selection of cleaning tasks.

Read more at CVG Airport

