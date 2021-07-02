DHS Seeks Technology Information from Other Federal Agencies’ SBIR/STTRs Initiatives

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program is seeking information in three topic areas to support DHS Component technology needs. Eligible submissions to the Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) Requests for Information (RFIs) must leverage previous SBIR or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I, Phase II or Phase III awards from a federal agency.

“DHS SBIR is uniquely positioned to support DHS’s broad mission by finding ways to advance technology to meet operational needs while leveraging research already developed by another federal agency,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR program director. “I am excited to see how small businesses can help DHS meet its mission, while saving time and money, by understanding how SBIR technologies could be used in new ways to address the requirements of these three RFIs.”

The DHS SBIR Program is seeking information for the following topics:

Autonomous Vessel Tracking for Ports and Waterways The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), is seeking information for SBIR/STTR technologies to develop low-cost Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors or other sensors mounted on buoys or navigation aids to autonomously record vessel transits into and out of ports and waterways.

5G Internet of Things Situational Awareness System The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is seeking information for SBIR/STTR technologies on a ubiquitous and robust 5G/IoT Situational Awareness System (5i SAS) capability that further enhances situational awareness of the current platform and identifies 5G components and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Standoff Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and/or Nuclear Threat Detection for City Wide Coverage The Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) is seeking information for SBIR/STTR technologies supporting chemical, biological, radiological and/or nuclear threat detection capability through sensing, pattern recognition, and fusion of environmental imaging for long term data collection campaigns and large area coverage.



Interested companies with applicable SBIR or STTR technologies are encouraged to visit the OATS RFIs on Sam.gov for more information about each of the topics and details on submitting white papers. The deadline for white papers is July 30, 2021, 11:59 pm ET.

Register now for the Deconstructing SBIR: Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) RFI webinar on July 20, 2021, 12:30–1:00 p.m. ET. During this webinar, viewers will have a chance to hear from three DHS Component representatives about the needs in the three RFI topic areas.”

To learn more about the DHS SBIR Program visit: https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact [email protected]. Register for the Insights Outreach: Getting Onboard with SBIR webinar on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET. During this live webinar, attendees will hear from the DHS SBIR director about how small businesses can participate in the SBIR program and how technologies developed through SBIR can support DHS component technology needs.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st.

