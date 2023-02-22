Capgemini Government Solutions Appoints Bill Webner as CEO

Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, an independent Capgemini subsidiary working with U.S. government agencies, has named Bill Webner as Chief Executive Officer. Webner’s appointment is a result of the firm’s succession plan, initiated by outgoing CEO Doug Lane’s recently announced retirement.

“Bill has a strong track record in the government consulting space, with deep roots in technology as well as in the public sector itself. He’s helped our clients achieve measurable success within the agencies they serve and his vision and plan to accelerate Capgemini’s growth in the market gives us confidence about our clients’ future as well as our own,” said Jim Bailey, CEO Americas at Capgemini.

Since joining Capgemini Government Solutions as a Vice President in 2014, Webner has served in several leadership roles across the company and led Capgemini’s organic and inorganic expansion in the Federal market.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue Capgemini’s journey of unlocking transformational value for our people and our clients,” said Bill Webner. “As a strategic partner to our clients and global provider of world-class business and technology solutions, Capgemini’s potential in the Federal market is limitless.”

Webner holds a Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University, a Masters in Liberal Arts from St. John’s College and a Masters of Business Administration from The George Washington University. Prior to joining Capgemini in 2014, he was a leader in Booz Allen Hamilton’s federal business. He started his career as an analyst at Freddie Mac.

Capgemini is a mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Capgemini