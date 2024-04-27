The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is calling on innovators and technology firms to contribute ideas that could revolutionize the way operational data is collected in security environments. As part of an initiative to improve the efficiency and performance of screening technologies at airports, TSA is looking for cost-effective, automated solutions that could replace traditional, manpower-intensive data collection methods.

This initiative is facilitated through the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program (CSOP), which aims to procure innovative commercial solutions under a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) based authority. The program, underpinned by Section 880 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2017, extended in December 2022 through 2027, allows DHS to engage in competitive procurement of cutting-edge commercial items, technologies, and services. The CSOP is designed to streamline acquisition processes, simplify contract terms, and reduce the administrative burden and costs for both the government and industry participants.

The focus of this CSOP solicitation is to enhance TSA’s capabilities in Automated Field Data Collection. This includes gathering data that current security equipment cannot detect, such as the time passengers spend at various points like the Travel Document Checker (TDC) podium, the time taken for passengers to divest belongings, and the duration and reasons for secondary screenings.

TSA’s Innovation Task Force (ITF) is eager to collaborate with companies that can offer fresh perspectives and technologies to address these challenges. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their proposals and written briefs to the ITF before the deadline of May 6, 2024, at 3 PM EST.

Click here to read more and submit an application.