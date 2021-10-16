Monaco Cybersecurity Agency to Partner With Thales

The Monaco Cybersecurity Agency has chosen to collaborate with Thales on the implementation and interactions of advanced cybersecurity technologies. As part of this partnership, Thales will provide a set of systems and services including secure communications, a cyber threat analysis service, and a Big Data attack detection platform.

In Monaco, the Monaco Cybersecurity Agency is in charge of the national authority as well as for the security of information systems. Acting as a true center of expertise, response and treatment in terms of security and numerical attacks, the Monegasque Agency is responsible for preventing, detecting and treating cyber attacks as well as raising awareness on numerical security requirements among public services and Operators of essential services. The Monaco Cybersecurity Agency is working cooperatively with Thales to integrate key tools into a common platform to encompass the Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) service, the Cybels Sensor trusted probe and the Cybels Analytics technology, based on a sovereign and secured Citadel Team communication system.

The CTI service enables the reception, analysis and finally the sorting of all information related to a cyber attack. To do so, CTI relies on a platform that continuously collects information on threats, such as the attacker’s modus operandi, through various sources. Meanwhile, the Cybels Sensor detection probe will integrate detection rules provided by the CTI service. By analyzing large amounts of data in real time while detecting potential threats, the probe provides an early warning to the teams in charge of security supervision to maximize the protection of the monitored networks.

Thales, through its technology TrUE AI, is also providing the Cybels Analytics solution. The platform relies on artificial intelligence algorithms from Thales and is able to detect irregular situations thanks to heterogeneous data as defined by origin and nature.

Finally, Thales will provide its encrypted messaging service Citadel Team, a trusted hosting platform that is designed to guarantee data sovereignty.

