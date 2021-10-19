Ajay Guru Joins Guidehouse to Help Lead Fraud Technology Service Efforts

Ajay Guru has joined Guidehouse’s Financial Services segment as a partner. With more than 24 years of experience spanning fraud, technology, payments, consulting, and services management, he will help lead Guidehouse’s Fraud Technology Service efforts.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Ajay served as a senior vice president at CO-OP Financial Services, where he led the fraud product group in payments technology. He has extensive experience in managing end-to-end global fraud programs, building scalable payments and fraud products, and identifying opportunities to increase fraud process efficiency. He has designed and deployed successful fraud programs across many sectors, including financial services, technology, retail banking, e-commerce, petroleum, restaurant, travel, retail, and marketplace industries.

