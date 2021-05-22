Smartronix to Acquire C2S Consulting Group

Smartronix, LLC, a specialist in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, has announced the acquisition of C2S Consulting Group (C2SCG), a full spectrum cloud solution provider specializing in the transformation of government customers in data intensive environments through innovation, automation, and adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, C2SCG will become part of Smartronix’ Cloud Solutions business unit under President John Sankovich. Along with adding more than 50 highly skilled technical staff members, C2SCG expands Smartronix’ client base into the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Homeland Security and broadens its base within the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

C2SCG CEO and Founder Brandee Daly will join the Smartronix executive leadership team as an Executive Vice President, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Peter LaMontagne, and will focus on strategic client and cloud growth initiatives.

C2SCG Chief Operating Officer Kevin Smith will report to Sankovich and lead a newly formed division under the Cloud Solutions business unit, which will oversee all Department of Defense and Intelligence Community clients and operations.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Supporting C2SCG on the transaction were Baird as exclusive financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge as legal counsel. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP served as legal counsel to Smartronix.

Read more at Smartronix

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)