IDEMIA National Security Solutions Names Veteran Industry Leader Andrew Boyd CEO

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today the appointment of Andrew Boyd to the position of President and CEO IDEMIA National Security Solutions. Boyd will be responsible for the over-all strategic growth and leadership of the team delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions supporting national defense, national security, and the classified missions space.

Boyd joins IDEMIA with more than twenty-five years of military and industry experience creating mission critical solutions within the United States Federal Government and commercial markets. Most recently Boyd was SVP Defense and Intelligence for SAIC where he led growth strategies for its IT modernization and digital transformation business unit. Prior to SAIC Andrew served in leadership roles in the United States Air Force, Unisys Federal, Engility, Northrop and a number of other innovative small businesses. He was responsible for creating a wide range of IT Service and Product offerings across Intelligence, Defense and Federal Civilian Agencies.

“Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IDEMIA with a proven track-record of generating significant growth and profit throughout his career,” said Ed Casey, CEO, IDEMIA Identity & Security North America. “His unique experience working in both the Federal and Defense space make him an ideal candidate to lead this critical area of our business. Andrew will be a valuable addition to the IDEMIA team, and I look forward to supporting Andrew as he takes on this new role.”

