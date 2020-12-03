Noblis Names Glenn Hickok Vice President of the Defense Mission Area

Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government has named Glenn Hickok, vice president of the Defense mission area. He will direct Noblis’ work for DOD customers including the Air Force, Army, Navy, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency and other organizations.

“We are delighted that Glenn is joining Noblis during this exciting time as we expand our work for clients in our Defense mission area,” said Amr ElSawy, President and CEO, Noblis. “Glenn is a proven leader with success in strategy, development and execution, and extensive experience working in national security and with DOD. He will enable us to deliver our expertise and capabilities across a broad spectrum of technical and scientific disciplines including artificial intelligence, identity management, forensics, data analytics, cyber security, cloud transformation, infrastructure resilience, CBRNE and life sciences.”

Hickok is a seasoned industry executive, most recently with MSAB, a publicly held global leader in mobile forensic software. Throughout his career he has worked to align technology to improve mission effectiveness across government entities in areas such as counterterrorism, border security, human trafficking and major crime. He has more than 25 years of experience working in or with governments including ten years of military service as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy and on the Chief of Naval Operations staff in the Pentagon.

He earned a master’s degree in International Security from Georgetown University and bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Diego.

