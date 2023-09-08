Non-Travelers Can Now Visit Post-Security Areas at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is trialing a new program that allows the non-traveling public to access post-security areas of the airport for retail and dining experiences.

The Experience MCO Visitor Pass Program allows guests to visit the new Terminal C’s post-security areas for leisure purposes.

The application process for the pilot program begins with an online application, which can be found at Experience MCO up to seven days in advance. If a particular date is unavailable on the online form, that indicates visitor slots are at capacity.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) then reviews requests. Same-day applications will receive an approval status email within 15 minutes. Advance applications will receive a response after midnight on the day of the requested visit.

Approved guests will receive an Experience MCO Visitor Pass via e-mail, which they take to the TSA checkpoint for general screening. Entry is restricted to only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and all guests must exit Terminal C by 8 p.m.

Printed Experience MCO Visitor Passes are not accepted. Passes need to be digitally accessible. Experience MCO guests are subject to the same security regulations as passengers boarding an aircraft and must comply with TSA’s screening procedures, including not bringing items prohibited by TSA and complying with the 3-1-1 Liquids Rules.

Trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and MCO Reserve cannot be used with Experience MCO. Guests will still be required to go through the standard security screening process. Passes are limited and granted on a first-come, first-served basis subject to TSA approval.

Read more at Orlando International Airport