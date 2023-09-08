72.2 F
Transportation Security

Del Rio Port of Entry to Process Tourist Bus Lines as of Sept. 11

By Homeland Security Today
Del Rio Port of Entry (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry will begin to process tourist bus lines as of September 11, 2023.

“The Del Rio Port of Entry is excited to introduce a new alternative for the traveling public to enter the United States,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “We continue to be dedicated to efficiently processing legitimate travel into the United States, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all travelers.”

Bus operations will commence on Monday, September 11, 2023. The hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. daily. CBP strongly encourages those travelers needing 1-94 tourist permits to save time upon arrival to the U.S. by applying for them online via CBP One. 

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

